Mario Snaps On Camera Man, “Get The F*ck Off The Stage”

R&B legend Mario was not trying to share the stage with anyone, including the cameraman.

Published on October 13, 2025

The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

During his performance at The Big Fresno Fair, you see the Crying Out For Me singer get in his zone, doing what he does. Then all of a sudden, he loses focus on the crowd and stares right at the cameraman. That’s where things go left and Mario aggressively tells the camera guy to get the steppin’, “Ay, you gotta get the f*ck off the stage”.

In the video, you see the cameraman backpedaling off the stage, but it wasn’t at the speed Mario would’ve liked, so he repeats himself, but this time he sounded fed up.

Shortly after the video went viral, the cameraman, Ryan Hudgins, made an Instagram post recapping covering the Big Fresno Fair and mentions his interaction with Mairo, “How the night ended in comparison to how it began. Thank you to @bradjauriquepromotions for bringing me on to capture these amazing artists. Every single artist and their team were incredible and, most importantly, respectful towards my wife @nailsbymair21. Even @marioworldwide team and security were respectful.”

Making it clear that although Mario kicked him off the stage, Mario and his team were respectful. Social media users felt like it was disrespectful the way he kicked Ryan Hudgins off stage. Some users also felt like this was reminiscent of when Travis Scott kicked cameraman/comedian Jameer Pond off the Hot 97 Summer Jam stage.

Mario has yet to make a public statement regarding the incident.

