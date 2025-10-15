MAGA Snowflake Starts Petition For George Strait To Replace Bad Bunny For Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Getty Images / Bad Bunny / George Strait

MAGA snowflakes continue to show how small-minded and racist they are regarding Bad Bunny performing during Super Bowl LX.

Spotted on TMZ, the MAGA contingent is still BIG MAD that Bad Bunny will be performing for millions when he hits the stage during Super Bowl LX’s halftime show, and are now calling for the so-called “king of country music,” George Strait, to perform in place of the global music superstar in a change.org petition.

At the time the story was posted, the petition had 1,355 signatures, while another Change.org petition calling for Bad Bunny to be replaced without naming a replacement had surpassed 10,000 signatures.

Per TMZ:

Multiple petitions have popped up online after the NFL announced the King of Latin Trap would headline the SB halftime show on February 8, 2026 … sparking enormous controversy.

Some fans would rather see 73-year-old Strait — widely regarded as one of the biggest/best country music stars ever — with over a thousand fans putting their John Hancock’s to the Change.org petition.

The petition’s creator, who goes by the name Kar Shell, has a reasoning for the petition that is, of course, pure nonsense, disguised as a call for American unity and a celebration of American culture.

“The Super Bowl halftime show should unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly, not be turned into a political stunt,” Shell said.