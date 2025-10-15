Subscribe
Pop Culture

MAGA Start Petition For George Strait To Replace Bad Bunny

MAGA Snowflake Starts Petition For George Strait To Replace Bad Bunny For Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

The petition's creator, who goes by the name Kar Shell, has a reasoning for the petition that is, of course, pure nonsense, disguised as a call for American unity and a celebration of American culture. 

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MAGA Start Petition For George Strait To Replace Bad Bunny
Getty Images / Bad Bunny / George Strait

MAGA snowflakes continue to show how small-minded and racist they are regarding Bad Bunny performing during Super Bowl LX.

Spotted on TMZ, the MAGA contingent is still BIG MAD that Bad Bunny will be performing for millions when he hits the stage during Super Bowl LX’s halftime show, and are now calling for the so-called “king of country music,” George Strait, to perform in place of the global music superstar in a change.org petition.

At the time the story was posted, the petition had 1,355 signatures, while another Change.org petition calling for Bad Bunny to be replaced without naming a replacement had surpassed 10,000 signatures.

Per TMZ

Multiple petitions have popped up online after the NFL announced the King of Latin Trap would headline the SB halftime show on February 8, 2026 … sparking enormous controversy.

Some fans would rather see 73-year-old Strait — widely regarded as one of the biggest/best country music stars ever — with over a thousand fans putting their John Hancock’s to the Change.org petition.

The petition’s creator, who goes by the name Kar Shell, has a reasoning for the petition that is, of course, pure nonsense, disguised as a call for American unity and a celebration of American culture. 

“The Super Bowl halftime show should unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly, not be turned into a political stunt,” Shell said.

“Bad Bunny represents none of these values; his drag performances and style are the opposite of what families expect on football’s biggest stage.”

Welp, there is no chance that Roc Nation and the NFL will change their minds about Bad Bunny performing. So that still gives them time to learn Spanish because, like the superstar said during his SNL opening monologue, clapping back at his haters, they have “four months to learn” Spanish.

Or they can tune into the garbage alternative that was recently announced, The All-American Halftime Show, put together by the late Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, that will be “Celebrating Faith, Family & Freedom.”

You can see more reactions to the petition below. 

Related Tags

bad bunny
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection

Run It Back?! Blac Chyna Sparks Rob Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors With Mysterious Social Media Post

Bossip
2025 WNBA Finals - Game Four

A'Ja Wilson & The Las Vegas Aces Take the WNBA Title But What Now?

Cassius Life
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj Threatens To Pull Her Album Amid Reports She's At Risk Of Losing Her L.A. Mansion—'Bye, Barbz'

Bossip
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Has Snowflakes In Their Feelings

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
7 Items
Politics

Jasmine Crockett’s Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

20 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024
News

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
News

Several Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
News

Um, Ok: Meek Mill Asks How He Can Get Promo Like D4vd For His Next Album

9 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Got His COVID-19 Booster & Flu Shot, MAGA Anti-Vaxxers Are BIG MAD

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three
News

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During “God Bless America” At Yankees Game

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close