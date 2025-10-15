Subscribe
News

Juvenile’s Wife Calls Cap On Cheating Rumors

Caught In The He Say She Say: Juvenile’s Wife Calls Cap On Cheating Rumors

Juvenile’s wife, Shadonna Jones, is making it clear she isn’t going for any of the foolishness after a Tuesday Instagram post.

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Juvenile’s wife, Shadonna Jones, is making it clear she isn’t going for any of the foolishness after a Tuesday Instagram post.

Rumors have been circulating that Jones, who just celebrated 21 years of marriage with Juve last month, was backing that azz up on a close affiliate of her husband. Jones began her post with, “Enough with the outrageous rumors, I have never and would never sleep with anyone that works or hangs with my man!” So sounds like it’s free game if you’re not tight with Ju. That’s that nerve “ha”.

She continues venting, “People have a true understanding of just how much I mean to J and know exactly how to hurt him so I’ve been under attack from one footdragger to another with the most belittling character defaming made up BS!” She goes on to say she was raised right and with “standards,” dignity,” and “morals”, and how she’s not with that “sleeping with the employee BS!” She ends it by denying ever abusing drugs.

While celebrating their anniversary last month, Juvi said he “wouldn’t trade” their bond for anything.

Truly living his lyrics, “I don’t care what he and she say, I’m focused on me,” the NO legend hasn’t addressed the cheating rumors. He’s got his focus on turning up the upcoming Cash Money and No Limit Verzuz Battle 400 Degreez. Which goes down at ComplexCon in Las Vegas, Oct 25th.

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection

Run It Back?! Blac Chyna Sparks Rob Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors With Mysterious Social Media Post

Bossip
2025 WNBA Finals - Game Four

A'Ja Wilson & The Las Vegas Aces Take the WNBA Title But What Now?

Cassius Life
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj Threatens To Pull Her Album Amid Reports She's At Risk Of Losing Her L.A. Mansion—'Bye, Barbz'

Bossip
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Has Snowflakes In Their Feelings

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
7 Items
Politics

Jasmine Crockett’s Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

20 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024
News

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
News

Several Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
News

Um, Ok: Meek Mill Asks How He Can Get Promo Like D4vd For His Next Album

9 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Got His COVID-19 Booster & Flu Shot, MAGA Anti-Vaxxers Are BIG MAD

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three
News

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During “God Bless America” At Yankees Game

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close