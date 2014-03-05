KiD CuDi Speaks With Gabourey Sidibe On Chelsea Lately [VIDEO]

KiD CuDi has a lot to promote these days. First week numbers are in for his Satellite Flight: Journey To Mother Moon album and his next film, Need for Speed, is in theaters March 14, so he appeared on Chelsea Lately to discuss both projects.

Precious star Gabourey Sidibe stepped in as guest host for an absent Chelsea Handler. Ironically, she and CuDi met at an Oscars party just days prior. The charismatic rapper spoke on what made him pursue a career in music. “I think it was just something in my soul,” said CuDi before speaking on his musically inclined mother. “It wasn’t until I was like 15, when I really had this nothing that I wanted to be a rapper. I’m 30 now. It’s been 15 years of writing raps. Holy sh*t, huh?”

These days, CuDi splits his a lot of time between the studio, acting, and fatherhood. We see the Cleveland native making big waves in Hollywood, as he becomes more natural on screen. In fact, he recently scored a role in the upcoming Entourage film.

See KiD CuDi speak on Chelsea Lately below.

[via Yardie]

Photo: Chelsea Lately