Big K.R.I.T. ft. A$AP Ferg – “Lac Lac” [LISTEN]

Big K.R.I.T. debuts something for fans of that smooth, cruise the town with your windows down music with “Lac Lac.” Featuring A$AP Ferg, the cut is the third to release during #WEEKOFKRIT.

Krizzle produced the instrumental, which sounds like something Bone Thugs-n-Harmony would have scooped up back in the day. The Mississippi MC describes himself as, “one of the coldest n***as in the game,” despite appearing on just one major magazine cover since impacting Hip-Hop.

“Either they don’t know, they don’t show, or they don’t care what happens in the south/ Or either I’m too smart, or they too dumb to know what the f**k I’m talking about,” K.R.I.T. rhymes over the mellowing sonics.

Stream Big K.R.I.T.’s “Lac Lac” below, and be sure to lend an ear to the previous #WEEKOFKRIT releases, “Conscious Effort Freestyle” and “New Agenda,” featuring Rick Ross.

—

Photo: Instagram