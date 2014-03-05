CLOSE
Chris Brown ft. Rick Ross – “New Flame” [LISTEN]

These days, a bulk of the news about Chris Brown stem from prior run-ins with the law. But the singer takes it back to the music with his new single, “New Flame,” featuring Rick Ross.

Brown croons about the thrill of falling head over heels for a new someone (even if it’s temporary love), which is a familiar topic in R&B. However, it’s the pairing of his catchy lyrics with 80s pop-influenced production that almost makes this track a shoe-in for a good spot on the Billboard charts.

The Bawse assists with tons of cash money talk and baseball references. “Home plate, World Series, how a n***a sliding in her/ Baby I’m a boss, I’m talking George Steinbrenner,” Ross raps.

“New Flame” will appear on Chris Brown’s long-awaited LP, due to release May 5. Stream the record below.

Photo: Instagram

