Subscribe
News

Atlanta Mayor's Office Calls Cap On Giving YoungBoy Key To The City

Atlanta Mayor’s Office Calls Cap On Giving NBA YoungBoy Key To The City

NBA YoungBoy fans, put your sheisty's away, Day 2 of the Atlanta show has been canceled. But wait, there's more.

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NBA YoungBoy In Concert
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

NBA YoungBoy fans, put your sheisty’s away, Day 2 of the Atlanta show has been canceled. But wait, there’s more.

The powers that be at State Farm Arena decided to pull the plug on the second night of YB’s Atlanta stop. During the first night of Top’s concert he was given an award on stage, which we learn now that was not a key to the city. The Mayor’s Office of Film Entertainment & Nightlife call cap on the initial reportd about a key given, “While we respect all indviduals and agencies who choose to recognize cultural or community impact, the City of Atlanta and The Mayor’s Office of Film Entertainment & Nightlife were not invovled in this presentation.”

Making it clear this ain’t that..

The AMOFEN also went in detail on who gave out any award to the Louisiana rapper, “This recognition was made by representatives of Fulton County and the State of Georgia. To be even clearer, the City of Atlanta has not provided a Key to the city in a very, very long time and currently does not issue this commendation. We hope everyone enjoyed the concert.”

What really was the icing on the cake that ultimatley led to YB’s second date being canceled was when he decided to perform, “I Hate YoungBoy”. Which was an alleged diss at not only Lil Durk, but big names in Atlanta like, Lil Baby and Gucci Mane. The city (outside of YB’s fans) weren’t having that.

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Laila Ali Claps Back At Claressa Shields By Saying Muhammad Ali Would Call Her “A Generic Wannabe”

Cassius Life
World Premiere Of Hulu's "All's Fair" - Arrivals

Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts & Their 'All's Fair' Costars Sizzle & Slay The Series' Los Angeles Premiere

Bossip
Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Meet And Greet

Formula Feeding Brand Bobbie Defends 'Wonderful Mom' Cardi B Amid Copious Criticism, Rapper Responds—'Y'all Ain't Stopping No Bags!'

Bossip

Celebrate Jordan Brand’s 40th Anniversary With New ‘Air Jordan’ Coffee Table Book

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
9 Items
Politics

Donald Trump Got His COVID-19 Booster & Flu Shot, MAGA Anti-Vaxxers Are BIG MAD

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
News

Um, Ok: Meek Mill Asks How He Can Get Promo Like D4vd For His Next Album

45 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of NYCC

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala
2 Items
News

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband’s Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

23 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out! : The Best Cosplay From Day 2 of NYCC 2025

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
News

Tyler, The Creator Checks Akademiks For Boyfriend Rumors

US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-TRUMP
News

President Donald Trump Doesn’t Think He’s Going To Heaven

20 Items
Pop Culture

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close