Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Set Wedding Date, TV Special Airing In The Fall

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will be officially tying the knot in May, in Paris. Please refrain from any crass “Ni**as In Paris” jokes or puns, please. The Daily Mail reports:

Kim Kardashian is wasting no time becoming Mrs West. The 33-year-old reality star has already set a date to wed Kanye, 36, in Paris. The two will walk down the aisle on May 24, according to UsWeekly. That will be only seven months after the Yeezus singer got down on one knee to propose to the E! favorite in San Francisco with a 15-carat diamond engagement ring. May 24 is a Saturday but guests will be flown in several days before that, according to the magazine.

Kardashian has said that this wedding, her third and Yeezy’s first, won’t be as extravagant as her doomed nuptials to the NBA’s Kris Humphries. Safe bet no one believes her, though. West has been in Paris lately, taking in the runway shows, including watching his future sister-in-law Kendall Jenner walk the runway in the Givenchy show. Also, West is planning the wedding.

West is taking charge of the entire event, planning everything, even what she will wear. ‘She’ll have one dress change,’ Us’ source said. And the gown will reportedly hug her hard-won curves – the beauty lost 50 pounds after delivering daughter North in June. As for their child, she will be there as well. A source revealed: ‘North will have a large role in the wedding.’

Reportedly, a Kim & Kanye Wedding Special will air sometime in the fall. — Photo: WENN.com