Keon King Arrested In Connection To Missing Woman Kada Scott

Philadelphia Man Arrested In Connection To Disappearance Of Kada Scott

Kada Scott went missing on on October 4 and investigators have confirmed that they've found the 23-year-old's remains due to a tip.

Published on October 20, 2025

Close-up of Police Car Light Bar Flashing at Night

The disappearance of Kada Scott came to a tragic end after authorities in Pennsylavania confirmed that remains found in a Philadelphia suburb were that of the nursing home employee. A man has been arrested in connection to the case, with officials adding that he was charged in a kidnapping case from earlier this year.

The Associated Press reports that Keon King, 21, was arrested on kidnapping, stalking and other related charges regarding the disappearance of Kada Scott, 23. Scott was last seen exiting her nursing home job on October 4, with officials confirming over the weekend that remains fround in East Germantown was Scott.

King is currently being held on $2.5 million bail after it was learned that he was the last person to speak with Scott on the day she went missing.

In a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer, a tipster alerted authorities last Friday (October 17) that Scott’s body could be found in woods behind the Ada H.H. Lewis Middle School in East Germantown.

The pair reportedly shared texts, with Scott going to meet with King shortly after 10 p.m. on the day she went missing. An Apple Watch location ping placed Scott or at least the device at a parking lot of a local recreation center.

“GO BACK YOU MISSED HER,” the anonymous tipster wrote, according to sourcs who spoke with the Inquirer. Police combed the area previously but did not locate the remains in the sweep according to the outlet.

Using cell phone ping locations, the police scoured the area and found Scott’s debut card and phone case days earlier. On Saturday (October 18), the officals were able to locate the remains. It has not been reported how Kada Scott died.

Photo: Getty

