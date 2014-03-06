Jennifer Lopez ft. French Montana & Big Sean – “I Luh Ya PaPi” [LISTEN]

Jennifer Lopez kept it true to her roots in The Bronx on her new single “I Luh Ya PaPi,” featuring French Montana. There’s also an alternate version of the song that has an additional verse from Big Sean.

Jenny From the Block hasn’t lost her penchant for crafting catchy records over the years. Since this definitely appeals to the pop market, it’s surprising that Montana sounds this comfortable. Sean Don, on the other hand, has done the crossover record thing successfully a few times.

Lopez opted for the hot hand with production from YMCMB’s Detail.

Stream a version Jennifer Lopez’s rap-heavy song with and without Big Sean below.

