Kanye West Offloads Wyoming Ranch Back To The Original Owners

Kanye West Sells Wyoming Ranch Back To The Original Owners

Following his Hollywood Hills home being put on the market.

Published on October 20, 2025

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Kanye West is seemingly hanging up his spurs. He has sold his Wyoming ranch back to the original owners in what seems to be a full-circle moment.

As per Complex, Kanye West has let go of his Bighorn Mountain Ranch. The embattled rapper has made several changes to his personal and professional life since he went full bigot back in 2022. This month, he made another significant change to his asset portfolio by selling the 6,700-acre property. According to Cowboy State Daily, the ranch was sold back to the original owners, the Flitner Family. Greg and Pam Flitner purchased it for around $14 million.

The couple expressed interest in buying the property back as the ranch had been listed for sale on several occasions, but in September, they got their chance.

“It was not listed publicly at first. It was just honestly a fluke that we found out it was listed, and then it was taken down again” Pam Flitner revealed. “But we went ahead and got ahold of the realtor, and it was kind of a rush thing, because it sounded like the people who they were flying in to look at it, a lot of them were speculators. So, we were really worried that someone would get it and then turn it into a giant subdivision.” 

Kanye West originally bought the property back in 2019, along with another ranch in Wyoming, for a combined $28.495 million. He intended to create the Yeezy Campus throughout both areas to serve as the headquarters for his YEEZY brand. In an interview with GQ, he detailed some of the architectural hopes, which included domed-shaped buildings that were intended to “get people out of boxes” and promote “freer thought.” His vision also included manufacturing facilities for his apparel, recording facilities, and sustainable farming systems.

While the ranch did suffer some decay, the Flitner family was happy to find that Kanye West had left the property with no major structural changes from when their family owned the land.

Photo: Getty

