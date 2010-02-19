Tax Problems Haunting Eve…Over $350-Thousand Owed

Eve is having one hell of a February as reports surfaced that the first lady of Ruff Ryders owes more than $357,000 in delinquent state and federal taxes.

Records show that the rapper turned actress owes the state of California, who filed a lien against her on Jan. 29, 2009; $29,059.

This will make the second lien filed since 2008 with the Los Angeles County Recorder of Deeds. This may explain why she has decided to sell her Hollywood Hills home, which according to published reports was built only 5 years ago.

In addition to Los Angeles County, Eve also reportedly owes the IRS a total of more than $271,684 for liens filed since 2008.

In addition to financial legal woes, Eve was facing some criminal legal woes when she had reportedly been named in an on-going investigation involving foreign corruption with millions of dollars being illegally transferred into her alleged boyfriend’s American banking account. Eve addressed the rumors on Twitter stating:

“None of that is true. Please don’t believe everything you read on the internet. it’s negative and I don’t fu&% wit negativity. People trynna test me. Now listening 2 Sizzla “praise ye Jah” and “head over hills. Thank ya’ll 4 the support!!!!! Life is crazy 4 everyone and we all get tested.”

Although things are looking rough, Eve is still in high hopes for 2010.

She recently announced in January that she left Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records in search of a new label. Although label-less, the Philly bred MC is still busy making music.

Currently she is appearing on the remix for “My Chick’s Bad,” the second single off Ludacris’s Battle of the Sexes and preparing to release a new album titled Lip Lock which will feature appearances by Ruff Ryders and production by Swizz Beatz.