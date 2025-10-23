Subscribe
'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' In Mouse Mode Is Pretty Fun

We Played ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’ In Mouse Mode & Actually Enjoyed It

Published on October 22, 2025 

Published on October 22, 2025

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Nintendo / Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Mouse controls on the Nintendo Switch 2 might be one of the console’s most niche features, but after experiencing them with one of the console’s most anticipated titles, a case could be made that they be among the most innovative design choices.

When Nintendo first announced that mouse controls would be a thing with the Nintendo Switch 2, I had to admit, I let out the loudest of “MEHS” while watching the Switch 2 reveal stream. 

Then, people who got their hands on the device tried out the mode and were not impressed, which only added to the skepticism I already had. 

Add the reviews for Drag x Drive, the wheelchair basketball that uses the Switch 2’s mouse controls, also didn’t help sell it for me. 

But that all changed when I played Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

While at the holiday preview for Nintendo, I was very excited to learn that I would finally get to play Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, in addition to previewing other titles on the Nintendo Switch 2. 

Upon sitting on the couch, the guide totally took the wind out of my sails when he said, “Are you ready to play Metroid Prime 4: Beyond… with the mouse controls?”

Now, this is a game I never envisioned myself playing on PC, because that’s not how I enjoyed the previous titles in the franchise, but that all changed with this brief experience. 

Mouse Controls With Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Felt Right

It wasn’t a smooth transition from controlling the legendary space bounty hunter with a controller to using mouse controls; in fact, it was a clumsy experience at first. 

There were multiple times the guide had to show me what to do as I tried to get comfy with the setup, but when I did, I was honestly very impressed with how well and intuitively the mouse controls were with Metroid Prime 4. 

It just felt right to move Samus with one Joy-Con and aim and shoot with the other. Using the scan mode was a breeze, taking out enemies was fun, and the one boss battle I got to experience was exhilarating. 

The mouse controls were actually clutch, especially when aiming at the boss’s vulnerable spots to damage it. Once it was defeated and the demo ended, I walked away thinking, Hey, I might actually play Beyond with the mouse controls when I get my hands on the game. 

It also made me think that the possibilities are endless regarding how Nintendo can implement the mouse controls in other titles.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Nintendo / Metroid Prime 4

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond launches on December 4.

