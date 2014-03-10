CLOSE
Home > Big Sean

G.O.O.D. Music Hosting Showcase At SXSW Festival

Leave a comment

You’re in for some good music if you’re heading to the South By Southwest Festival, literally. Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label is hosting a showcase this Wednesday, March 12. 

Yeezy won’t be in the house, but the rest of his G.O.O.D. Music delegates, including Big Sean, Pusha T, CyHi the Prynce, will be in attendance. The mini-concert is going down at Brazos Hall is Austin, Tx. 

Other G.O.O.D. Music affiliated acts on the bill are Teyana Taylor, Been Trill, Hollywood Holt and King Louie. Do keep in mind that Yeezy has a knack for surprise appearances like the one he did with Rick Ross on The Arsenio Hall Show, though.

The South By Southwest Festival kicked off March 7 and runs through March 16.

 

good music showcase

Photo: Instagram

 

G.O.O.D. Music , SXSW

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close