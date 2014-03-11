Jay Z & Kanye West To Perform At SXSW Festival

The South By Southwest Festival is getting even more A-list rap talent. Jay Z and Kanye West will be performing on Wednesday, March 12, and Samsung Galaxy users will be able to score free tickets.

Says Samsung:

We’re thrilled to announce that Samsung will host a special concert at SXSW this Wednesday, 3/12, with JAY Z and Kanye West. Samsung will be rewarding Galaxy owners with complimentary tickets to the show. At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Samsung will be giving away wristbands to Galaxy owners and a guest at the Galaxy Experience on 2nd & Trinity in downtown Austin across from the convention center. See below image for details on how consumers can win tickets. Samsung has continued to build their relationship with Roc Nation since last year when they helped launched JAY Z’S new album, Magna Carta Holy Grail. JAY Z and Kanye West’s performance on Wednesday is the first time the two will perform together since Kanye joined Roc Nation. It’s been since 2012 that their Watch the Throne tour ended.

The Samsung sponsored concert may not be your only shot at seeing Yeezy. G.O.O.D. Music is also hosting a showcase on Wednesday and it’s a safe bet he’ll try to at least make a cameo.

Photo: WENN.com