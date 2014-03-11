Gucci Mane & Young Thug – “Hot Boys” [LISTEN]

Gucci Mane and Young Thug have a collaborative project on the way called Young Thugga Mane Laflare. Yes, that’s the title, and here’s the first song to release.

Titled “Hot Boys,” this is the intro on the Atlanta duo’s upcoming opus. First and foremost, Thugga was a member of Gucci’s 1017 Bricksquad clique long before he was running with Birdman and Cash Money. That long relationship created a synergy that can be heard as rappers trade verses over the hypnotic trap instrumental.

Young Thugga Mane Laflare is due to release on April 1. If anything, this could produce some records that can properly usher in the summer. Stream Gucci Mane and Young Thug’s “Hot Boys” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

