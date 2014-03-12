Kendrick Lamar & Jay Rock Perform 1st TDE Show In Hawaii [VIDEO]

The mere thought of a rapper conducting a live performance in Hawaii just screams “vacation,” but when it comes to Kendrick Lamar and the rest of Top Dawg Entertainment’s modus operandi, it’s business above all.

And quite frankly, the vibrant yet remote island of Honolulu deserved a good Hip-Hop showcase.

This past weekend, March 8 to be exact, the good kid–joined by his “Money Trees” breaking-and-entering co-star Jay Rock–did just that for more than 5,000 energetic fans at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center located in downtown Honolulu.

Everyone knows Kendrick’s critically acclaimed debut walked away from the Grammys empty-handed but nobody in attendance had a f*ck to give for seedless statistics. The Compton native wooed the crowd with his award show-stealing “Radioactive (Remix)” and Divergent soundtrack cut, “Backwards.”

Jay Rock (who opened up with his own solo set), rejoined the scene to perform his undeniably dope verse on the aforementioned “Money Trees” and all was right in the world.

Put together by Digs Hawaii and Third Floor Network, concertgoer tricklers were treated to Hip-Hop exhibitions by 102.7 Da Bomb’s DJ Anit, Nocturnal Sound Krew’s DJ Compose well before Mixed By Ali hit the turntables. So when it came down for the somber “Sing About Me”–complete with the light dimming Ray Charles effect–the crowd was turnt up and attentive for the message delivered to them.

Watch the video produced by FourXample Productions below and take a gander at the pictures in the gallery for another visual recap of the evening’s performance. Don’t be surprised if Q and Ab-Soul get in on the surf-n-turf action next time.

—

Photo: Rod Dizzle/Digs Hawaii

