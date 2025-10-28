Morris Chestnut Fondly Remembers Malcolm-Jamal Warner

FOX/ Morris Chestnut / Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s untimely and tragic passing is still fresh in the mind of Morris Chestnut.

Speaking with People, Morris Chestnut had nothing but fond memories of his The Resident co-star, Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

In the interview, the Watson star remembered Warner as “such a good dude while adding that he “still can’t believe that Malcolm’s no longer here.”

The Cosby Show star tragically died in a drowning accident while on a family vacation in Costa Rica back in July.

Chestnut joined the cast of the Fox medical drama in season 3 while Warner was already a series regular.

During the interview, Chestnut pointed to a photo of them together on set, telling the magazine, “I remember this scene. Our characters didn’t like each other. He was very protective of everybody on the show, and that’s kind of how he was.”

The Best Man actor touched on the first time he saw Warner as the iconic character, Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, and how it resonated with him.

“I can see myself, as an actor, in his character,” Chestnut said. “I hadn’t decided to act at that time, but that probably was one of the first times I was like, ‘Wow, that’s kind of cool. This dude’s an actor on TV, we kind of look alike.’ Matter of fact, he had one of my favorite episodes on The Cosby Show with the Gordon Gartrell shirt — that’s just one of my favorite all-time episodes.”

Chestnut revealed that he and Warner discussed the classic Cosby Show episode when they met 2 years later.

“He was telling me a couple stories about working in New York. When I first came to that cast, he was like, ‘Hey, let’s go grab a bite to eat.’ So we went out to dinner … [He was] just an incredible dude. I hate what happened to him. Rest in peace,” Chestnut remembered.

Indeed, gone too soon.