The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos Of The Week (3/14/14)

Creating music videos is a meticulous process that must not be rushed but done at the speed of sound to make sure the public is properly service. As most of the snow melts around the country, this week’s The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos Of The Week finds most of the honorees braving through the wrath of Brother Hawk because it’s just what they had to do.

Not that the party people aren’t represented this week all the same. (Semi-spoiler alert: the wackiest video you’ve seen this year thus far grabs the #1 spot.) But it’s just something about those brisk weather, hoodie season anthems that can give you the chills. And when you see the actually ice on the ground, it generally conveys the same effect.

And of course, it wouldn’t be an incredible Wrap Up without some ice cream-colored assortment of holding your attention span along the way. One of two rhythm and blues sayers on the list booked not one but five popular models to rake up the views on his clip, and build buzz on a pretty catchy song.

That’s what it’s all about. Listen with your eyes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »