HBO Presents Catch The Throne Mixtape [LISTEN]

It wouldn’t have been shocking for HBO to recruit bands in the same vein of Godsmack or Avenged Sevenfold to represent their Game of Thrones inspired mixtape in the slightest.

The fact that the premium cable channel used the cerebral lyricism of Hip-Hop to be their dual musical bridge between fans of the show and non-subscribers oblivious to its impact however, does speak volumes for genre’s credibility as an art form.

The ten-track Catch the Throne compilation is an adventurous trek into the world of angst-laden rap which mirrors the countless battle scenes which helped the series coast into its upcoming fourth season without a threat of cancellation.

Produced solely by Darius Leon, Samuel Gilbert and Miles Felix of Launch Point Records, artists such as Big Boi, Common and Wale all work off templates of original recordings from the show that help exemplify their respective talents.

Stream the Catch the Throne freebie below, which also features Snow Tha Product, Dee Goodz and Magazeen. To keep in line with the intent of HBO, hit the flip for the trailer of the upcoming Season 4 of Game of Thrones.

