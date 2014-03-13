Web25: The 25 Ways The Internet Changed Hip-Hop

Today, March 12th, marks the 25th anniversary of the World Wide Web. And despite Al Gore’s claims of being the inventor of the Net, we’re here to break down why Sir Tim Berners-Lee forever changed the culture of Hip-Hop.

On March 12, 1989, the world was on the verge of an evolution as a British computer scientist became the inventor of the Internet. After making a successful proposal for an information management system, he implemented the first successful communication between a HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol) client and server.

The idea has always existed, even from the days of science fiction, but while at CERN (The European Organization for Nuclear Research), Berners-Lee was proposing to make it a reality. From that point on, human beings experienced the quick advancement of technology, going from dial-up and 24k baud modem speeds to wireless connections, Twitter and Verizon Fios.

As we celebrate #Web25, we take a special look at how Sir Tim Berners-Lee’s contributions impacted the culture of Hip-Hop. It is his invention that gave us Napster (which also heavily changed the game), viral videos, and Lil Boosie chats via UStream.

Our hope, much like his, is to keep the future of the web free and open. So, check out this slideshow and leave your comments below.

Photo: WENN

