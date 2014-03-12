Drake Covers Rihanna’s “Stay” At Concert In Belgium [VIDEO]

Rumors are swirling about Drake and Rihanna’s recent friendliness in the public eye. Though the verdict is still out on if the rapper and singer are involved on a romantic level again, the Toronto native implored the classic adage, “imitation is the best form of flattery,” by performing a cover of Rih-Rih’s hit record “Stay” at recent show.

It all went down at the Brussels, Belgium stop on the European leg of Drake’s “Would You Like A Tour?” A crooning Drizzy sang the Grammy winning songstress’ familiar tune, chanting “Brussels, I want you stay with me,” before commanding the crowd to put their phones and lighters in the air.

Again, the verdict is still out on any dealings between the two superstars. But one thing is for certain — Drake likes Rihanna’s song a lot. See the footage below.

Photo: WENN.com