50 Cent Inching From Rap Game to Movies With New Film

As the rap career of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson continues to slowly fizzle into obscurity, the rapper continues to leave his footprints in the movie industry as he is making the transition into also becoming an actor.

Alongside Randall Emmett, Jackson has begun work on his next film, titled “Things Fall Apart”, which was produced and stars the rapper/actor.

The script was penned by 50 and Brian Miller and will be directed by Mario Van Peebles.

Unlike the films “Before I Self Destruct”, “Get Rich Or Die Tryin” or most other films associated with Jackson, this one won’t provide as much focus on the aspect of violence as Jackson will star as a football running back.

Known for his own personal tragedies in life, 50’s character will face his trials in life during his senior year in college.

Under his Cheetah Vision Films banner, the film is set to have production handled under the imprint. Cheetah Vision recently wrapped up “The Gun” which stars Jackson and Val Kilmer.

Clearly becoming more enthusiastic about making film, Jackson spoke with Daily Variety on the process in comparison to making a record.

“You have 90 minutes and 120 pages, compared with three minutes for a song,” Jackson noted. “I’ve become very passionate about making films.”

With films such as “Righteous Kill” and “Home Of The Brave” under his belt in supporting roles and upcoming roles in “Twelve” and “Jekyll and Hyde”, Jackson is surely inching his way out of music and submerging himself behind the silver screen.