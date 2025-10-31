Drake Trolls Shohei Ohtani & Dodgers Following Blue Jays Win

Drake / Shohei Ohtani

Toronto superfan Drake had a lot to say about Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Recent Blue Jays fan Drake decided to talk trash about Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers following their Game 5 loss.

The Dodgers have lost two games in a row following their dramatic 18th-inning victory, thanks to a clutch home run from Freddie Freeman. Now, they are facing elimination, as they head to Toronto following a dominant pitching performance from Trey Yesavage, who had 12 strikeouts. Still, one of those punch-outs caught the attention of the rapper.

Drizzy shared a photo of Yesavage walking back to the dugout after striking out Ohtani with the caption, “Savage already otw to the dugout boss lol.”

Drake, an avid sports fan and sports bettor, might have beef with Ohtani, like fellow Blue Jays fans, because the pitcher/slugger passed on signing with Toronto only to join the Dodgers.

Ohtani has been hearing “We don’t need you!” chants from Blue Jays fans.

The Dodgers superstar has been quiet since his phenomenal Game 3 performance, when he reached base nine times and hit two home runs.

The Blue Jays are trying to prevent the Dodgers from winning a consecutive World Series, a feat last done by the New York Yankees after they completed a three-peat.

Drake better be careful; his trolling might reignite that competitive fire in Ohtani and his teammates, allowing them to get back in this series.