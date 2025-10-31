Subscribe
Offset Blesses Fans With Halloween Album, 'HAUNTED BY FAME'

Offset Blesses The Streets With Surprise Halloween Album, 'HAUNTED BY FAME'

Offset has not taken his foot off the gas one bit.

Published on October 31, 2025

2025 Summerfest - Day 5
Source: Joshua Applegate / Getty

Offset has not taken his foot off the gas one bit.

The ATL rapper dropped a surprise album, “HAUNTED BY FAME,” on Halloween. Following the positive reviews of his collaborative record with JID on “Bodies”, this adds to a great year the former Migos artist is having. The project holds three features, one of which is from NBA YoungBoy, for whom Set has been on the MASA tour, opening up for him.

YB & Offset have collaborated in the past. With arguably YoungBoy’s best feature on the Migos record, “Need It”. The other feature was a shocker and the first time that NoCap and Offset have worked together. Strange combo, but it worked.

Leading up to this surprise release, Offset’s ex-wife Cardi B was in her bag, dropping her long-awaited sophomore album, “AM I THE DRAMA?” Which led to the Set It Off rapper to show her love and give her ex her well-deserved flowers, “For sure, the sh*t hard, she’s gonna do her big one. I just want all peace, we all gotta win, we got our kids to take care of.”

Fast forward to “HAUNTED BY FAME”, it seems as though he may have had a change of heart. Offset appears to have taken some shots at Bardi on his song, “NO SWEAT”, requesting his ex to get some help, “You a fool if you think that I’m hurt, you ain’t happy I know how it work. How you married and still giving birth? Get some help, b*tch, you goin’ berserk.”

The Bodak Yellow rapper has not responded (yet).

