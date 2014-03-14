Jim Jones & Chrissy Lampkin Take Family Vacation To Universal Studios [PHOTOS]

The struggle captured on camera by VH1 and the producers of Love & Hip-Hop doesn’t always exemplify the full depths of the cast’s relationships.

Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin recently took a family vacation to Universal Studios Orlando, along with Jimmy’s son Pudie, and everybody appeared mighty happy in the photos that they shared via their respective Instagram accounts.

The Dipset Capo excitedly posted the $1,000 receipt for his tribe’s amusement park visit saying, “#SpringBreak surprise trip #FamilyFun Pudy is hype #WeInHere.” Shoot to the next scene and he was admitting to his fear of the rollercoasters as the tackled the Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem exhibit.

Chrissy kept her feelings genuine all the same as she admired the men of her life from afar with “Love them to death …..But be careful what you ask for #theydrivemecrazy #igottocookallthetime #familyshit.”

The longtime couple served as an integral fixture on Love & Hip-Hop’s New York extension which heavily analyzed their hot-and-cold interactions with one another. In 2012, they were awarded their own reality show spin-off with Chrissy & Mr. Jones. The final episodes found Chrissy breaking down in front of the cameras, stating how the show’s jig was to soley agitate her when nothing was truly wrong.

Like Jay Z to Blue Ivy, Hip-Hop daddies don’t get nearly enough credit for spending quality time and their big bucks on their seeds to give them a better life opposed to the one they came up rapping about.

Keep up with the Jones’ at the Universal Studios Resort with the pictures featured in the gallery.

—

Photo: Instagram/Jim Jones, Chrissy Lampkin

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »