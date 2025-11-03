Subscribe
News

Offset Owes Uncle Sam $2.3M In The Middle Of Cardi B Split

Offset's surprise Halloween album isn't the only surprise, as the rapper has been hit with more than $2 million in tax liens.

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Offset’s surprise Halloween album isn’t the only surprise, as the rapper has been hit with more than $2 million in tax liens.

In the midst of his divorce from Cardi B, the ATL rapper has run into some more trouble with Uncle Sam. According to Complex, the IRS filed a federal lien against Set for $486,426.35 in 2023 and $1,575,266.73 for taxes from previous years. To add insult to injury, the Georgia Department of Revenue filed a claim against him last year as well.

Claiming that the rapper did not pay his 2021 state income taxes. Gwinnett County hit him with a hefty balance of $266,702.21, which they reduced from what it was before ($294,712.02). This brings the former Migos rapper’s total to $2.3 million. The timing of all this couldn’t be any worse, as Offset and Cardi have been going through a divorce. The two have not been able to come to legal terms. As reported by Billboard, Offset was asking Cardi for spousal support.

Bardi remained unothered and dropped her sophomore album, “AM I THE DRAMA?” Where she turned her pain into a hit on “Outside”. Addressing the disloyalty in the relationship, “When I tell you these n*ggas ain’t sh*t, please believe me. They gon’ f*ck on anything, these n*ggas way too easy.”

Since then, Bardi has been enjoying her pregnancy with her new boo, Steffon Diggs. Now for Offset, he’s been in grind mode and dropped a surprise album, “HAUNTED BY FAME,” on Halloween. Where it looked like the two were starting to hit a positive turn in their divorce, we spoke too soon. Set allegedly threw some shade at his ex’s way on the track, “NO SWEAT.” Where he called her new man a downgrade, “On the way to the money, no stoppin’. How the f*ck you leave Jordan for Rodman? You a fool if you think that I’m not hurt. You ain’t happy, I know how it work.”

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger and Huluween on Disney+ - Arrivals

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Bossip
The Paley Center For Media Presents: The News Is Back: CBS This Morning And The Morning Landscape

Gayle King Shuts Down Rumors About Being Kicked Off “CBS Mornings”

Cassius Life
Kayla Nicole celebrates ICONIC Girlfriends in TV, Film & Media x Hollywood Confidential

Halloween ASSignment Understood! Fans Claim Kayla Nicole 'He Wasn't Man Enough' Ethered Ex Travis Kelce With A Costume Clapback

Bossip
Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns

Ja Morant Suspended For A Game After Beefing With Coaching Staff, Social Media Switches Up On Him

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach
10 Items
Politics

Let Them Eat Cake: Donald Trump Dragged For His “Marie-Antoinette Moment,” Celebrating At A ‘Great Gatsby-‘ Themed Mar-A-Lago Halloween Party While Americans Starve

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals
10 Items
News

Keke Palmer Facing Backlash Over HBCU Dramedy ‘Southern Fried Rice’

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
News

GloRilla Raises Eyebrows After Liking Shady Post About Megan Thee Stallion

Current Events

Abby Phillip On Viral Cam’ron Moment: ‘I Knew That We Needed to End the Interview’

12 Items
Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers Go Back-to-Back As World Series Champions, Drake Catches All The Strays On Social Media

FBI Director Kash Patel Testifies In Hearings On Capitol Hill
News

Did Kash Patel Really Take A $60 Million FBI Jet To Go See His Girlfriend?

Floyd Mayweather, Chingy and Hoopz of Flava Flav Show at BET
News

‘106 & Park Freestyle Friday’ Rapper Posta Boy Has Reportedly Died

Humorous Halloween Skeleton in Sunglasses Smoking Cigarette
33 Items
News

Lift Your Spirits With Our 2025 Halloween Cannabis Gift Guide

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close