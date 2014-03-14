Alicia Keys Talks Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Spider-Man 2 Record

Alicia Keys once sung how she was superwoman and that proclamation has come to life as she cut a new record with Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 original soundtrack.

The track “It’s On Again” will also be co-produced by famed film composer Hans Zimmer, so on paper, it’s shaping up to be nothing short of a masterpiece. Pharrell is also working on the movie’s score with a team dubbed “The Magnificent Six.”

“Hans has created an iconic score theme and it was exciting to collaborate with him again on this song,” Pharrell told Billboard. When I was making the song, I knew Alicia and Kendrick had to be on it. They take the song to a whole new level.”

Keys chimed in with, “I’m very excited to be a part of such a powerful collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and Hans Zimmer.” This is the next chapter in the ‘Spider-Man’ legacy and we really feel ‘It’s On Again’ captures the experience, the story — and most importantly — the meaning behind the film, which is that we all have the potential to be extraordinary. There’s a little bit of a super hero in all of us.”

You can catch The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starring Jamie Foxx in theaters on May 2 and the OST even earlier on April 22. Should be an eventful time for comic book fans, music enthusiasts and moviegoers alike.

—

Photo: Instagram/Alicia Keys