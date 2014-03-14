Chris Brown Going To Jail After Getting Kicked Out Of Rehab

Chris Brown has been kicked out of the rehab facility he’s been in for the past four month. Which by the judge’s decree means he must go straight to jail.

Just when you thought the “Fine China” crooner was starting to get it together (it was recently revealed that he suffers from bipolar disorder), he lets the struggle back into his life.

Reports TMZ:

The judge in the Rihanna beating case ordered Chris to live in the Malibu rehab facility for 90 days to get anger management therapy, and he completed the stint earlier this month. BUT … at the last court hearing, the judge modified things and ordered Chris to stay in the facility while the Washington D.C. assault case ran its course. The deal was this … if Chris left rehab, he would go directly to jail. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Brown was thrown out of the rehab facility this morning, for violating “internal rules.” We do not know precisely what Chris did, but we’re told it did not involve violence or drugs. Sources tell TMZ … Chris was caught having “an inappropriate relationship” with a female worker at the beginning of the month, but that is NOT why he was thrown out today. As you recall, Chris was previously thrown out of a different facility for throwing a rock at his mom’s car window. Chris was picked up by L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies a short time ago and is on his way to jail.

So if you read between the lines, Breezy was knocking down a chick that worked in the rehab center, but that’s not even what got him booted today.

The jokes really do write themselves. Prosecutors have been itching to get Brown thrown in jail. Mission accomplished.

Photo: Instagram