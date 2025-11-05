Subscribe
Jeezy Breaks Guinness World Record With Hip-Hop Symphony

Jeezy Breaks Guinness World Record With Hip-Hop Symphony In Las Vegas

The Atlanta legend’s 'TM:101' Live residency just made history, featuring the largest performing orchestra ever at a Hip-Hop concert.

Published on November 5, 2025

TM:101 Live – The Masquerade Las Vegas Residency
Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Jeezy has earned the distinction of now holding a Guinness World Record for the largest performing orchestra at a Hip-Hop concert. 

According to Complex, “The rapper was awarded during the Saturday (Nov. 1) performance of his TM:101 Live residency in Las Vegas, where he held shows at PH Live Resort & Casino. Backstage at the concert, which commemorates the 25-year anniversary of his debut album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, Jeezy was gifted an official certificate by Guinness World Records adjudicator Andy Glass.”

“This isn’t just a win for me — it’s a moment for the culture, for music, and for Vegas,” Jeezy stated in acceptance of the certificate, per a press release. “Thank you to every musician, every fan, and everyone who believed we could take this all the way. A winner is a dreamer who never gave up!”

Jeezy went on to thank all those who helped turn TM:101 Live into a symphony, including composer Derrick Hodge, whose Color of Noize orchestra has been backing the “Let’s Get It” rapper during his live performances. For Jeezy’s residency and possibly because it’s in celebration of TM:101, the orchestra is made up of 101 musicians. He also thanked musical director Adam Blackstone, DJ Drama, and DJ Ace. 

Complex notes that “After the completion of the ‘Masquerade’ dates of his Las Vegas residency on October 31 and November 1, TM:101 Live returns with Nutcracker-themed shows on December 19 and 21.” 

Jeezy has been a busy man. Over the summer, he headlined a nationwide tour, but one performance in Baltimore was the most special. Jeezy was in Atlanta, where he lives, before his Charm City performance when he learned that his flight was canceled. Not wanting to miss his show, the “Put On” rapper called an Uber to drive him over 10 hours. The Uber was driven by a man named Tanner, who Jeezy brought on stage to thank for being the reason he was able to make the show in time. 

