Megan Thee Stallion Ends Hip-Hop’s Absence On The Hot 100 With New Single “Lover Girl”

Warner Bros. TV / Megan Thee Stallion

Hip-Hop’s drought on Billboard’s Hot 100 has come to an end thanks to Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion’s ode to her man, her man, her man, her baby, “Lover Girl,” has brought Hip-Hop back on the Hot 100 chart.

The infectious new single made its debut at No. 8 for the November 8 Hot 100 chart, ending the 2-week period where no Hip-Hop singles appeared on the Top 40, the first time since February 3, 1990.

Billboard states that “Lover Girl” is the first rap song eligible for ranking on their Hot Rap Songs listing to land on the Top 40 since Kendrick Lamar’s single “Luther” featuring SZA.

Thanks to its 8.5 million official U.S. streams, 1.5 million in radio airplay audience, and 5,000 sold in the week ending October 30, “Lover Girl” earned its No. 8 position on the chart.

The song will be the Houston rappers’ 21st top 40 entry on the Hot 100. Her last entry on the chart was on September 21, 2024, with her RM-assisted track, “Neva Play,” debuting at No. 36.

“Wannabe,” featuring GloRilla, whom she is now allegedly beefing with, hit No. 40 after peaking at No. 11.

Thee Stallion also reached the top of the charts with “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B in 2020, and “Hiss” in 2024.

She wasn’t alone; NBA Youngboy’s “Shot Callin” and BigXthaPlug’s “Hell at Night” also landed on the Hot 100.

Gunna’s “wgft” and Cardi B’s “Safe” featuring Kehlani are slowly picking up steam and can also land on the chart at some point.

We hope this moment keeps going; we don’t want to see any more droughts.