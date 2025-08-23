BigXThaPlug Arrested For Weed and Gun Possession In Dallas
Rapper BigXThaPlug was arrested in Dallas on Thursday (Aug. 21) on marijuana and firearms charges. This is not something “The Largest” rapper wanted to spend time dealing with since he just dropped a new album.
FOX 4 reports that BigXThaPlug was pinched and booked into the Dallas County jail. According to the authorities, the 27-year old, born Xavier Landum, was pulled over on Thursday evening for “not having a front license plate pulling out of Williams Chicken.”
When asked, BigX told the officers that he had a firearm under his arm rest. The cops claim they found two firearms and a small amount of weed in his vehicle. The also matched the rappers name in the NCIC gang database, which in turn makes it a misdemeanor for possessing a firearm in Texas.
Big X was charged with possession of marijuana and the unlawful possession of a firearm, After appearing before a judge, he posted bond and was released. However, the arrest meant he missed an album release party schedule for Thursday evening and another the following day was cancelled.
“We are going to work vigorously for our client. It is what it is. It’s two misdemeanors. People are saying it’s a felony and it’s not,” BigX’s lawyer, Valerie Baston, told FOX 4 in a statement.
I Hope You’re Happy is his latest, and third album, released on Friday, Aug. 23. The project is a country music-inspired album and features appearances from Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, Luke Combs and more.
