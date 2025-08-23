Subscribe
Music

BigXThaPlug Arrested For Weed and Gun Possession In Dallas

An album release party at Wingstop schedule for Friday (Aug. 22) had to be cancelled.

Published on August 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 - Day Two
Source: Colin Darbyshire / Getty

Rapper BigXThaPlug was arrested in Dallas on Thursday (Aug. 21) on marijuana and firearms charges. This is not something “The Largest” rapper wanted to spend time dealing with since he just dropped a new album.

FOX 4 reports that BigXThaPlug was pinched and booked into the Dallas County jail. According to the authorities, the 27-year old, born Xavier Landum, was pulled over on Thursday evening for “not having a front license plate pulling out of Williams Chicken.” 

When asked, BigX told the officers that he had a firearm under his arm rest. The cops claim they found two firearms and a small amount of weed in his vehicle. The also matched the rappers name in the NCIC gang database, which in turn makes it a misdemeanor for possessing a firearm in Texas.

Big X was charged with possession of marijuana and the unlawful possession of a firearm, After appearing before a judge, he posted bond and was released. However, the arrest meant he missed an album release party schedule for Thursday evening and another the following day was cancelled.

“We are going to work vigorously for our client. It is what it is. It’s two misdemeanors. People are saying it’s a felony and it’s not,” BigX’s lawyer, Valerie Baston, told FOX 4 in a statement.

I Hope You’re Happy is his latest, and third album, released on Friday, Aug. 23. The project is a country music-inspired album and features appearances from Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, Luke Combs and more.

 

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close