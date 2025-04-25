Subscribe
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Sets X On Fire With "Whenever" Video

Megan Thee Stallion Kicks off Hot Girl Summer 2K25 With Spicy Visual For “Whenever”

Published on April 25, 2025
Source: “Whenever” / Megan Thee Stallion

Hot Girl Summer is upon us, Megan Thee Stallion, the Queen of the Hotties, is back with a new single, “Whenever,” which also has a tantalizing visual accompanying it, and yes, her knees and twerking are still top-tier.
Megan Thee Stallion is back with some new music for the Hotties after rocking the Coachella 2025, letting us know that she is once again looking to take over the summer once again.
In her latest single, Megan Thee Stallion shows off her lyrical prowess while effortlessly floating over the Bankroll Got It produced track. In the visual directed by Zac Dov Wiesel, Thee Stallion rocks her signature cowboy hat while rocking a denim bikini before crashing her car into a doctor’s office reception area. In other scenes, she poses on furniture in the office, including inside a fish tank, on a reception desk, a clock, and on a chessboard. The chessboard scene is a standout moment for obvious reasons, as she straddles a chess piece while wearing nothing but lingerie and twerking.
“Whenever” will live on her next album, Act: III, which the Houston Hip-Hop star confirmed is “in the works” during a recent TikTok Live.

Megan Thee Stallion Talks About Her Upcoming Album’s Features

As for who will be on the album, Thee Stallion set down some ground rules for the artists she potentially wants on the project. “I’m really just trying to figure out who do I want to do features with at this point in life,” she said. “I only want to do features with people that … one, I haven’t done a feature with yet, and two, that I listen to on my own time — people that I actually, you know, f— with.”
We’re going to have to wait and see who will be on Act: III, but until then, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.

