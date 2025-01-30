Megan Thee Stallion Is Getting Fits Off During Paris Couture Week

Related Stories Convicted Felon Tory Lanez Accuses Megan Thee Stallion of “Weaponizing” The Justice System Against Him Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The designer shared a video of Megan Thee Stallion in the piece and wrote in the caption, “Megan is a cosmic force, and working with her to craft this disruptive piece that embodies the spirit of tribal India has been exhilarating. Her willingness to explore and push boundaries made the collaboration a monumental moment.” Thee Stallion also shared a photo of her in the dress, captioning it, “Chakras aligned in @gauravguptaofficial.” Megan Thee Stallion Understood The Assignment That wasn’t the only fashion moment from Megan Thee Stallion during Paris Couture Week. She was getting fits from the moment she set foot in the city. Megan Thee Stallion is living her best fashionable life during Paris Couture Week.The Houston Hip-Hop star is getting fits off in the City of Lights, and the hotties love every minute of it. The “Savage” rapper had jaws on the floor when she appeared at Gaurav Gupta’s spring 2025 Haute Couture show Wednesday. The 29-year-old musician popped out and showed n***** by wearing a finely detailed draped chain gown from the Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta that drew everyone’s eyes.The fantastic dress featured strings of chains, complemented by beads and coins that perfectly cascaded down from the choker. Underneath the elegant but revealing piece, the rapper, born Megan Pete, wore a brown strapless corset bodysuit underneath.To complete the look, Thee Stallion wore a beautiful headpiece from Gaurav Gupta, made in collaboration with Object & Dawn, strappy square-toe sandals, and taupe upside-down nails courtesy of Tahvya Krok. That wasn’t the only fashion moment from Megan Thee Stallion during Paris Couture Week. She was getting fits from the moment she set foot in the city.Earlier in the week, she kicked things off on Monday at Giambattista Valli’s spring 2025 couture show, wearing a creamsicle-colored hooded dress accentuated with vibrant red florals at the waist.She doesn’t miss. You can see more photos in the gallery below.

1. Gaurav Gupta: Photocall – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 Source: Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Megan Thee Stallion attends the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,france,one person,arts culture and entertainment,looking at camera,paris – france,dress,fashion,brown,silver colored,shoe,metallic,floor length,long dress,photo call,high heels,jewelry,silver – metal,fashion show,gold colored,spring summer collection,open toe,paris fashion week,sleeveless dress,bodysuit,headwear,haute couture,sweetheart neckline,january,silver dress,gold shoe,paris haute couture fashion week,sleeveless,megan thee stallion,chain – object,2025,gaurav gupta – designer label

2. Gaurav Gupta: Front Row – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 Source: Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Megan Thee Stallion attends the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,france,one person,arts culture and entertainment,paris – france,fashion,incidental people,fashion show,spring summer collection,paris fashion week,front row,haute couture,january,paris haute couture fashion week,megan thee stallion,2025

3. Gaurav Gupta: Front Row – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 Source: Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Megan Thee Stallion attends the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,france,one person,arts culture and entertainment,looking at camera,paris – france,fashion,three quarter length,incidental people,fashion show,spring summer collection,paris fashion week,front row,haute couture,january,paris haute couture fashion week,megan thee stallion,2025

4. Gaurav Gupta: Front Row – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 Source: Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Megan Thee Stallion attends the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,france,one person,arts culture and entertainment,looking at camera,paris – france,dress,fashion,brown,three quarter length,silver colored,jewelry,silver – metal,fashion show,spring summer collection,paris fashion week,front row,sleeveless dress,bodysuit,headwear,haute couture,sweetheart neckline,january,silver dress,paris haute couture fashion week,sleeveless,megan thee stallion,chain – object,2025,gaurav gupta – designer label

5. Street Style – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 – Day Three Source: Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 29: Megan Thee Stallion wears a brown corset bodysuit, a silver face accessory and a see-through dress adorned with jewels outside the Gaurav Gupta show during Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,france,arts culture and entertainment,paris – france,dress,fashion,brown,day 3,jewelry,silver – metal,fashion show,spring summer collection,paris fashion week,personal accessory,bodysuit,corset,headwear,haute couture,sweetheart neckline,january,street style,paris haute couture fashion week,sleeveless,megan thee stallion,chain – object,2025,gaurav gupta – designer label

6. Gaurav Gupta: Front Row – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 Source: Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Megan Thee Stallion attends the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,france,one person,arts culture and entertainment,paris – france,dress,fashion,brown,silver colored,incidental people,shoe,looking over shoulder,metallic,floor length,long dress,high heels,jewelry,silver – metal,fashion show,gold colored,spring summer collection,open toe,paris fashion week,front row,sleeveless dress,bodysuit,headwear,haute couture,sweetheart neckline,january,silver dress,gold shoe,paris haute couture fashion week,sleeveless,megan thee stallion,chain – object,2025,gaurav gupta – designer label

7. Gaurav Gupta: Photocall – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 Source: Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Megan Thee Stallion attends the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,france,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,paris – france,fashion,three quarter length,incidental people,photo call,fashion show,spring summer collection,paris fashion week,haute couture,january,paris haute couture fashion week,megan thee stallion,2025

8. Gaurav Gupta: Photocall – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 Source: Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Megan Thee Stallion attends the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,france,one person,arts culture and entertainment,paris – france,fashion,incidental people,photo call,fashion show,spring summer collection,paris fashion week,haute couture,january,paris haute couture fashion week,megan thee stallion,2025

9. Street Style – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 – Day Three Source: Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 29: Megan Thee Stallion wears a brown corset bodysuit, a silver face accessory and a see-through dress adorned with jewels outside the Gaurav Gupta show during Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,france,arts culture and entertainment,topix,paris – france,dress,fashion,brown,day 3,jewelry,silver – metal,fashion show,spring summer collection,paris fashion week,personal accessory,bodysuit,corset,headwear,haute couture,sweetheart neckline,january,bestpix,street style,paris haute couture fashion week,sleeveless,megan thee stallion,chain – object,2025,gaurav gupta – designer label

10. Giambattista Valli Front Row – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 Source: Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 27: Megan Thee Stallion attends the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Giambattista Valli) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,formalwear,france,one person,evening gown,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,looking at camera,waist up,paris – france,portrait,dress,fashion,giambattista valli – designer label,orange color,fashion show,hood – clothing,sleeved dress,spring summer collection,draped,paris fashion week,front row,haute couture,january,orange dress,paris haute couture fashion week,megan thee stallion,2025

11. Jean Paul Gaultier – Front Row – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 Source: Getty Megan Thee Stallion at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of Paris Couture Fashion Week on January 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images) color image,photography,france,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,topix,paris – france,panties,fashion show,long sleeved,spring summer collection,front row,haute couture,fashion week,jean paul gaultier – designer label,puffed sleeve,cream colored,trench coat,black coat,black color,megan thee stallion,coat – garment

12. Jean Paul Gaultier – Front Row – Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 Source: Getty Megan Thee Stallion at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of Paris Couture Fashion Week on January 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,france,arts culture and entertainment,topix,paris – france,train – clothing embellishment,shoe,panties,floor length,high heels,fashion show,long sleeved,spring summer collection,front row,stockings,haute couture,fashion week,jean paul gaultier – designer label,puffed sleeve,cream colored,black shoe,bestpix,trench coat,black coat,black color,megan thee stallion,coat – garment