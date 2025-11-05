Subscribe
Hello, It’s A BOY: Stefon Diggs Shares Cardi B’s Baby Gender

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs are giving big blue energy as they reveal they’re expecting a baby boy.

Published on November 5, 2025

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
Source: Elsa / Getty

Diggs recently chopped it up with People Magazine at the CFDA Fashion Awards, where he broke the news, “It’s a boy. That’s enough for me. I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around.” The star Wide Receiver didn’t give a date on when they are expecting their baby boy, but said, “It’s supposed to happen real soon, so wish us both luck.”

The couple first announced the pregnancy during a September sit-down with CBS, where Cardi B revealed that she and Diggs were expecting a baby.

Since then, Bardi recently stole the show at the last New England Patriots game where she was posted up with the teams owner, Robert Kraft in the press box. Supporting her boo that had a great game and went home with a dub. Once the stadium peeped the AM I THE DRAMA rapper, they threw her up on the jumbotron. In Cardi fashion, she stole the show and even hit the fans with Digg’s celebration which went viral.

Stefon gave his take on the celebration after the game saying she has some work to do, “She picked it up on her own. Dance moves a little shaky though. I’ll look into that for y’all though.”

After the game they did a drip check with The People Gallery, where Bardi continued to pop it. With Stefon visibly exhausted from the game, but still supporting his girl.

