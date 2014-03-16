50 Cent Name Drops Jadakiss, Styles P & Prodigy As Features For Animal Ambition [VIDEO]

If Tony Yayo was in the process of calming down from 50 Cent having no sympathy towards his feelings of resentment for being left in the dust, then his blood pressure is surely about to rise again as there is no word of him appearing on his former leader’s new album, either.

While backstage at his recent SXSW showcase, Hang w/50, Mr. “In Da Club” himself gave an intrigued Hip-Hop populace some insight on just who would be busting imaginary guns besides him on the records.

For starters, Kidd Kidd never bit the hand that fed him and 50 casually stated the G-Unit loyalist was on three songs on Animal Ambition, slated for a June 3 release.

Additionally, there will be some outside assistance from New York rappers to which 50 has had polar opposite run-ins with throughout his career. “Everytime I Come Around; just me and [him] we rocked,” says 50 referring to Kidd Kidd. “And there’s ‘Irregular Heartbeat’–that’s the one with Jadakiss. And ‘Chase the Paper’ with Prodigy and Styles P.”

During 2005 and several years to follow, G-Unit and the LOX exchanged a series of diss records that frequently headlined the mixtape circuit. Prodigy, along with his Mobb Deep partner Havoc, were signed to G-Unit Records along the same time and released just one album under 50’s watch. Animal Ambition is definitely shaping up to be a reunion of sorts.

Unless you share Tony Yayo’s sentiments of course. Check out the video for all the other cocky commentary below.

Photo: YouTube