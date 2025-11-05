Subscribe
News

Assata Shakur Doc & Scripted Series Reportedly In Development

Assata Shakur Doc & Scripted Series Reportedly In Development

Assata Shakur, who was a member of the Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Army, died at the age of 78 in September.

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

JoAnn Chesimard photographed in Cuba

A documentary and scripted series about the life and legacy of the late Assata Shakur are reportedly in development. Assata Shakur, who was living in Cuba, died this past September.

In an exclusive report from Variety, siblings Giselle and Stephen Bailey are developing the documentary and scripted series centered on the life of the activist, who remained on the run from American authorities for 45 years.

“Assata’s story is important to all Americans as it reveals the powers that divide us and our capacity to heal,” Giselle and Stephen Bailey shared in a statement. The pair also brought HBO’s Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television. Shakur’s daughter, Kakuya Shakur, has given her blessing for the development of the projects, which will be produced by the Baileys’ Indigo Films.

Shakur was born Joanne Byron on July 16, 1947, and became a political activist before joining the Black Panther Party and later the Black Liberation Party. In the early 1970s, Shakur and other members of the BLA were involved in a shootout with New Jersey state troopers, killing one of the officers. In 1979, Shakur escaped prison with the assistance of the BLA and lived in Cuba from that point on.

Professor and activist Angela Davis is one of the executive producers of the documentary, with civil rights lawyer Lennox Hinds providing support to help round out the development of the project.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

assata shakur documentary

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B

Congratulations...It's A BOY! Proud Papa Stefon Diggs Announces The Sex Of His First Baby With Cardi B: 'It's Supposed To Happen Real Soon'

Bossip
Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

Diddy’s Appeal Fast Tracked As He’s Spotted In 1st-Ever Prison Photos With NBA Star

Cassius Life
2025 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

CFDA Awards 2025: Rihanna Makes First Public Outing Since Welcoming Baby No. 3, A$AP Rocky Jokes Another Kid Is Already On The Way

Bossip
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

Gracie Bon: From IG Model To Breaking The Internet With Drake Rumors

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach
10 Items
Politics

Let Them Eat Cake: Donald Trump Dragged For His “Marie-Antoinette Moment,” Celebrating At A ‘Great Gatsby-‘ Themed Mar-A-Lago Halloween Party While Americans Starve

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
News

GloRilla Raises Eyebrows After Liking Shady Post About Megan Thee Stallion

12 Items
Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers Go Back-to-Back As World Series Champions, Drake Catches All The Strays On Social Media

Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrate BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila
Celebrity News

First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Current Events

Abby Phillip On Viral Cam’ron Moment: ‘I Knew That We Needed to End the Interview’

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
News

NLE Choppa Trolls NBA YoungBoy With Diss Billboard In His Old Hood

FBI Director Kash Patel Testifies In Hearings On Capitol Hill
News

Did Kash Patel Really Take A $60 Million FBI Jet To Go See His Girlfriend?

2012 Essence Music Festival - Day 1
News

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close