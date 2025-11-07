Subscribe
News

DOJ Reveals Blocked Epstein Files Highly Damaging For Trump

The Department of Justice has let some GOP politicians know that unreleased Epstein Files are more harmful to President Donald Trump than expected.

Published on November 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
Source: Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty

As the nation undergoes its longest government shutdown ever, Republicans are dealing with an additional explosive situation with unreleased documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. According to a former reporter, some GOP members of the House of Representatives have heard from contacts in the Department of Justice and the FBI that those files might be more harmful to President Donald Trump if released.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, former Fox News and MSNBC reporter David Shuster stated that “A few GOP house members say they’ve heard from FBI/DOJ contacts that the Epstein files (with copies in different agencies) are worse than Michael Wolff’s description of Epstein photos showingTrump with half naked teenage girls.” He went on to write that the revelation has led to wide speculation throughout the Republican caucus.

Shuster referenced an interview that Wolff had with The Daily Beast last month, where the biographer claimed that in a visit with Epstein, he had pulled “about a dozen Polaroid snapshots” out a safe showing him and Trump together. In those photos, Trump posed with several topless young women on his lap. Wolff stated that Epstein, who died while awaiting a federal trial in 2019, had wanted Wolff to write a book about his life and invited the author to his home.

In a followup post, Shuster detailed that Attorney General Pam Bondi’s refusal to answer a question under oath while before the Senate Judiciary Committee “spooked” some Republicans. Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island asked Bondi if she had seen the photos from Epstein’s safe that Wolff had mentioned. Instead of answering, she countered by asking Whitehouse about receiving donations from an Epstein associate, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

The fears are magnified by the fact that there are now over 100 Republicans in the House of Representatives who are reportedly willing to vote for a bipartisan discharge petition led by Representatives. Ro Khanna of California and Thomas Massie of Kentucky. The petition needs only one more vote to bring it to the necessary 218 that would bring it to a floor vote to release all the files. Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva of Arizona, a Democrat, has committed to be that vote but she has not been sworn in by House Majority Leader Mike Johnson.

Related Tags

DOJ Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Selfie, funny face and dad with children on sofa for social media, profile picture and online post in home. Happy family, silly and father with kids take photo for bonding, fun and goofy together

25 Thanksgiving Dad Jokes — Because Somebody’s Gotta Be Corny

Cassius Life
The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 120

Bossip

Aht Aht! Teyana Taylor Isn't Claiming Aaron Pierre As Her Mufasa Morsel 'Boyfriend' Just Yet

Bossip
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboy Marshawn Kneeland Dead From Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Following Police Chase

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
JD Vance Speaks At Turning Point Tour Event At Ole Miss
8 Items
Politics

JD Vance & Erika Kirk’s Embrace At Turning Point USA Event Deemed Very Awkward By Social Media

12 Items
Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers Go Back-to-Back As World Series Champions, Drake Catches All The Strays On Social Media

Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrate BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila
Celebrity News

First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
News

NLE Choppa Trolls NBA YoungBoy With Diss Billboard In His Old Hood

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
News

You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

Master P And The No Limit Soldiers Reunion - Huntsville, AL
News

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Still Alive After Premature Reports Of Passing

LuxxBall 2016 Birthday Celebration for the Legendary Damon
10 Items
Entertainment

In The Mix: 12 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]

NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Holds Election Night Event
News

Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Music Was Ja Rule’s “New York” – 50 Cent Mad

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close