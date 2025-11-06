Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Touch Collection Redefines Men’s Bags

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Touch Collection Redefines Men’s Luxury Bags

Available now.

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

LV TOUCH COLLECTION
Source: LOUIS VUITTON / Louis Vuitton

Pharrell Williams is looking to change the accessory game once again. His new Louis Vuitton Touch collection is redefining men’s luxury bags.

As per The Robb Report, Pharrell Williams has helped curate yet another product expansion for the Maison. This month, Louis Vuitton announced the launch of the LV Touch Leather Goods Line. According to a press release, the portfolio seeks to offer men “inviting modern refinement through singular designs.” Included in the debut drop are a range of carry-alls ranging from small to medium in sizing. Each piece is crafted from either suede or calfskin making them supple to the touch and enhancing the sensory experience.

Materials aside, the form and construction offer versatility, letting users flex from the workplace to social settings. The debut set features six selections including the Steamer 30, its signature over the shoulder Hobo and a cross body Delta Slingbag. While each has a point of difference in terms of usage, feel and look, the Steamer 30 is the clear standout. This version reinterprets the classic canvas bag that was intended to carry laundry on long trips. With two handles on top and an optional strap, this selection allows for it to go cross body or carried by hand.

The Louis Vuitton Touch Collection is available now and can be shopped here. 

Related Tags

Collection Louis Vuitton Pharrell Wiliams
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025

Pat[ernity] Nation! DNA Test Reveals Stefon Diggs Is The Father Of Instagram Model Aileen Lopera’s Baby

Bossip
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Knicks Legend Charles Ordered To Pay $640K For MSG Ejection Because Of Deleted Texts

Cassius Life
"All's Fair" Disney+ Premiere

'All's Fair' Fracas: Kim Kardashian's New Hulu Series Gets Gavel Banged By Copious Critics--'Worst TV Drama Ever'

Bossip

Supreme Goes Patchwork Crazy On Latest Timberland Collaboration

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
2012 Essence Music Festival - Day 1
News

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

12 Items
Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers Go Back-to-Back As World Series Champions, Drake Catches All The Strays On Social Media

Master P And The No Limit Soldiers Reunion - Huntsville, AL
News

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Still Alive After Premature Reports Of Passing

Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrate BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila
Celebrity News

First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
News

NLE Choppa Trolls NBA YoungBoy With Diss Billboard In His Old Hood

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
News

GloRilla Raises Eyebrows After Liking Shady Post About Megan Thee Stallion

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
News

You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

FBI Director Kash Patel Testifies In Hearings On Capitol Hill
News

Did Kash Patel Really Take A $60 Million FBI Jet To Go See His Girlfriend?

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close