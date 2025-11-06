Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Touch Collection Redefines Men’s Luxury Bags

Pharrell Williams is looking to change the accessory game once again. His new Louis Vuitton Touch collection is redefining men’s luxury bags.

As per The Robb Report, Pharrell Williams has helped curate yet another product expansion for the Maison. This month, Louis Vuitton announced the launch of the LV Touch Leather Goods Line. According to a press release, the portfolio seeks to offer men “inviting modern refinement through singular designs.” Included in the debut drop are a range of carry-alls ranging from small to medium in sizing. Each piece is crafted from either suede or calfskin making them supple to the touch and enhancing the sensory experience.

Materials aside, the form and construction offer versatility, letting users flex from the workplace to social settings. The debut set features six selections including the Steamer 30, its signature over the shoulder Hobo and a cross body Delta Slingbag. While each has a point of difference in terms of usage, feel and look, the Steamer 30 is the clear standout. This version reinterprets the classic canvas bag that was intended to carry laundry on long trips. With two handles on top and an optional strap, this selection allows for it to go cross body or carried by hand.

The Louis Vuitton Touch Collection is available now and can be shopped here.