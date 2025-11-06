Subscribe
News

ASAP Rocky Is Not Dropping ‘Don’t Be Dumb’…Or Is He?

From Dr.Dre’s Detox to the long-rumored Kendrick and Cole collab, Hip-Hop’s seen its share of dream albums that never happened. A$AP Rocky might be joining that list.

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 CFDA Awards - Winner's Walk
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

In the history of Hip-Hop, we have seen artists tease new music, only for said music to never see the light of day.

From Dr. Dre’s Detox to that long-rumored collab album between Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole, it seems that we’ve had our fair share of these ideas failing to reach fruition. Now, A$AP Rocky may be joining this elite group of rappers who decided to tease a project that may or may not happen.

In a recent clip shared by Maurice Kamara with The People Gallery, the Harlem rapper was asked about the progress of his long-overdue fourth LP, “Don’t Be Dumb.” He answered, “Don’t Be Dumb? Never dropping.” The two then burst out into laughter, with Rocky adding, “They gon’ kill us for that one.”

The project, his follow-up to 2018’s “Testing,” was originally slated to be released in August 2024 before being delayed just days before release. At the time, Rocky explained to X, that it was due to leaks and sample clearances. Since then, several tracks have been released, including “Highjack,” “Tailor Swif,” and the J. Cole-assisted “Ruby Rosary.”  His most recent single, “pray4dagang,” was released in July of this year.

In an interview with Numéro Magazine, Rocky admits he’s done sharing release dates for the album, but that it will be worth the wait.

“To be honest, I don’t want to talk about release dates anymore,” he said. “I’d rather let the music speak for itself. One day, you’ll wake up and see what’s coming up. I was a bit foolish giving dates last time… Today, I want to make it clear. You’ll just have to wait and enjoy the record when it’ll come out.”

So, is Flacko planning on a surprise release for the speakers, or will the project go the way of his wifey Rihanna’s “R9” that’s been “in the works” for nearly a decade? The world may never know.

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025

Pat[ernity] Nation! DNA Test Reveals Stefon Diggs Is The Father Of Instagram Model Aileen Lopera’s Baby

Bossip
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Knicks Legend Charles Ordered To Pay $640K For MSG Ejection Because Of Deleted Texts

Cassius Life
"All's Fair" Disney+ Premiere

'All's Fair' Fracas: Kim Kardashian's New Hulu Series Gets Gavel Banged By Copious Critics--'Worst TV Drama Ever'

Bossip

Supreme Goes Patchwork Crazy On Latest Timberland Collaboration

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
2012 Essence Music Festival - Day 1
News

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

12 Items
Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers Go Back-to-Back As World Series Champions, Drake Catches All The Strays On Social Media

Master P And The No Limit Soldiers Reunion - Huntsville, AL
News

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Still Alive After Premature Reports Of Passing

Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrate BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila
Celebrity News

First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
News

NLE Choppa Trolls NBA YoungBoy With Diss Billboard In His Old Hood

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
News

GloRilla Raises Eyebrows After Liking Shady Post About Megan Thee Stallion

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
News

You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

FBI Director Kash Patel Testifies In Hearings On Capitol Hill
News

Did Kash Patel Really Take A $60 Million FBI Jet To Go See His Girlfriend?

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close