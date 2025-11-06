Subscribe
Paternity Test Confirms Stefon Diggs Fathered IG Model’s Baby

Paternity Test Confirms Stefon Diggs Fathered IG Model’s Baby, Social Media Not Surprised

Court documents reveal that NFL star Stefon Diggs is the father of Aileen Lopera’s daughter, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, as confirmed by a paternity test.

Published on November 6, 2025

Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots - NFL 2025
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

A paternity test has confirmed that Cardi B’s boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, is the father of Instagram-celebrity Aileen Lopera’s baby, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera. 

“The paternity has been confirmed. Mr. Diggs is the father of the child,” Lopera’s attorney, Tamar Arminak, told Page Six. “Now that the child’s paternity has been established and Mr. Diggs has acknowledged his daughter, my client hopes they can work toward being great parents to their child.”

Despite paternity being determined, Lopera’s attorney told Page Six that the case has not been dismissed, and if the two parents can’t work out parental decisions, the case “will move forward if the parties are not able to resolve [their issue] themselves.”

According to Page Six, Lopera, who is an online ambassador for Fashion Nova, launched a paternity suit against the 31-year-old New England Patriots wide receiver in December 2024.

Lopera initially wanted the court to give her both legal and physical custody of the child, with Diggs being allowed visitation rights. She also wanted Diggs to pay for her pregnancy and birth expenses and her attorney fees. 

Lopera gave birth to the baby in April 2024, Page Six reports. 

A few months after the baby was born, Diggs countered Lopera’s paternity suit by requesting a paternity test, adding that he was “not certain” he was the child’s father. Tf the paternity test proved Diggs to be the father, then the wide receiver wanted joint legal and physical custody. He also requested to split the birth expenses and the lawyer’s fees.

Diggs is currently dating Cardi B, and the couple is expecting their first child. 

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she revealed in September during an interview with CBS Mornings

“I’m excited. I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

Cardi, 33, shares three children with her estranged husband, Offset; Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1. Diggs has a 9-year-old daughter, Nova, with his ex, Tyler-Marie. 

https://twitter.com/MDUBVsTheWRLD/status/1986526989105180858

Paternity Test Confirms Stefon Diggs Fathered IG Model’s Baby, Social Media Not Surprised was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Cardi B Stefon Diggs
