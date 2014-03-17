Chris Brown Must Stay In Jail A Month, Facing 4 Years In Prison [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown is staying in jail for at a little over a month. Also, if the assault trial he is facing in Washington, DC doesn’t go his way, he’s looking at four years in prison.

Brown was in court today (wearing on orange prison jumpsuit) and the judge, the same one from the Rihanna assault case, was clearly fed up with the singer’s continued antics.

The judge said Chris had an “inability to stay out of trouble.” Hizzoner was especially concerned at a statement Chris made at the rehab joint, “I am good at using guns and knives.” So Chris will sit in jail until April 23. The judge wants Chris in the slammer until a D.C. jury decides if Chris committed criminal assault in an unrelated case. That trial is set for April 17 and should only last a few days. It’s unclear if the judge will let Chris back to attend the trial. The L.A. judge will hold a probation violation hearing on April 23, and if Chris is convicted in D.C. he’s in big trouble. Worst case scenario … he could be sentenced to 4 years in prison for violating probation in the Rihanna case. One of the conditions — obey all laws.

Earlier today, it was reported that Brown was kicked out of rehab, and thus sent to jail, for violating rules like being too close to a woman and refusing a drug test.

Check out photos of Brown, lucking extra remorseful, and his lawyer in court in the gallery.

