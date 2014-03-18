50 Cent – “Hold On” [VIDEO]

50 Cent unveils, less than 24 hours later, the video treatment to his latest single “Hold On.” The new visual follows the Jamaica, Queens MC as he swaggers throughout the streets of New York in a lush fur coat.

It’s unclear when the video was exactly taped, considering the cameo from disgruntled former G-Unit member Tony Yayo.

Weeks ago when it was announced that G-Unit was being dismantled, Yayo expressed his disappointment about the lack of unity within the record label camp and claimed he was “done with music.” In a response to a fan via Instagram, he stated “50 ain’t rocking with me and Banks the same; I layed my life down for the unit but you live and you learn.”

Animal Ambition, 50’s fifth studio album, is scheduled to descend June 3 of this year. Hit the jump to watch the rapper’s latest video.

Photo: Instagram