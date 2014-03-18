Mouthing Off: 15 Hip-Hop Stars Who Have Fake Teeth

To celebrate Kid Cudi‘s induction into the Celebrity Fake Teeth Wall Of Fame, we highlight other rap stars who have had some dental reconstruction done.

If you have yet to see the big screen debut of Scott Mescudi, better known as Kid Cudi, then you’ve missed his cosmetic update. The former G.O.O.D. Music talent debuted his new celebrity smile during the red carpet premiere of Need For Speed.

Veneers, better known around the industry as “fake teeth worn by celebrities,” are all about appearances. In the celebrity crazed culture of the entertainment business, there is nothing more important than having a great smile. While many famous people have shelled out a lot of dough to get false teeth, caps, veneers and even dentures, we’ve decided to commemorate Kid Cudi’s cosmetic porcelain decision by spotlighting 13 other Hip-Hop stars who also have fake teeth.

Nowadays, it is pretty easy to spot those not-so-real smiles, but we start off with someone who actually needed to get work done after a life-altering accident.

—

Photo: WENN

—

Kanye West

Photo: WENN

The Louis Vuitton Don managed to stir up a bit of hoopla when he tweeted a photo of his permanent gold-and-diamond grill. Since then, he’s managed to cause more ruckus for his love life than dental decisions, but people will be upset no matter what he does.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »