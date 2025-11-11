Subscribe
Music

Young M.A “Thumpers” & More | Daily Visuals 11.10.25

Young M.A “Thumpers,” Fivio Foreign “Hungry For It” & More | Daily Visuals 11.10.25

Young M.A shoots some dice on the streets of BK and Fivio Foreign hits the strip bar and makes it drizzle. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on November 10, 2025

Rick Ross Media Mixer

A little before the likes of Cardi B and Ice Spice became the biggest female rappers to come out of New York, it seemed like Young M.A was destined to be crowned the next Queen of NY (alongside Nicki Minaj of course), but has since dealt with personal issues that derailed her career and made way for the aforementioned artists to shine bright under the city lights.

Now that she’s back to her old self, Young M.A is attempting to make a comeback for the ages, and we’re riding with her till the wheels fall off.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Thumpers,” the Brooklyn rapper hits the block with her street team while dripping in ice and shooting some dice to make a little pocket change while collecting some rap royalties. It’s great to see her back on her healthy sh*t.

Keeping the scene in BK, Fivio Foreign is looking to reclaim the top spot of his own, and for his clip to “Hungry For It,” Fivio goes out for a night in the town with his own peep,s where they enjoy some thick talent at the strip club before laying down the track in a makeshift studio in someone’s lab.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend, including work from Skrilla featuring Shawny Binladen, Peezy, and Rick Ross, and more.

YOUNG M.A – “THUMPERS”

FIVIO FOREIGN – “HUNGRY FOR IT”

SKRILLA FT. SHAWNY BINLADEN – “#’S ON THAT BOARD”

PEEZY & RICK ROSS – “HIDE THE REST”

NINO MAN – “GET MONEY”

ELLA MAI – “LITTLE THINGS”

BIG BOOGIE – “BACK DA F**K UP”

JASONMARTIN AND MIKE & KEYS – “I CAN’T TELL”

Photo: Getty

