Subscribe
Close
News

Drake & PartyNextDoor 'Some Sexy Songs 4 U' Is Now Platinum

Drake & PartyNextDoor ‘Some Sexy Songs 4 U’ Is Now Platinum

Drake and PartyNextDoor have just achieved another milestone.

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Drake and PartyNextDoor have just achieved another milestone.

This one came from their collaborative album, “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”, which recently went certified platinum. After years of teasing a joint project, the OVO member finally linked up in February 2025 to deliver on their promise. The 21-track project was filled with mostly love songs but still had a few Hip-Hop moments sprinkled in.

Some of the most popular songs were “Spider-Man Superman,” “Somebody Loves Me,” and “Raining In Houston.” The most successful track off the project is undoubtedly “NOKIA,” which is currently 2x certified platinum. PND also had his solo record on the album, “Deeper,” giving fans those Day 1 PX vibes. The album sold 246,000 units in its first week, Party’s biggest debut to date, and The Boy’s 14th.

Since the release of this project, both artists have not taken their foot off the gas. Drizzy has been teasing the release of his next solo project, “ICEMAN,” and has already dropped the single, “What Did I Miss?”

He appeared to take a few jabs at so-called friends who turned their backs on him during the beef with Kendrick Lamar. One ex-friend of the Canadian rapper is LeBron James, who fans allege caught a few strays on the track. This comes after Kendrick’s Pop Out concert, which, in theory, turned into an anti-Drake event, and guess who was front and center? The NBA GOAT.

Party has still been riding off his late 2024 release of the fourth series of his self-titled album.

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4

Magic Johnson Remembers His Wife's Reaction To His HIV Diagnosis

Cassius Life

Raven-Symoné Says Bill Cosby 'Changed The Culture'

Cassius Life
Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison

Class Is Back In Session: The Highly-Anticipated 'A Different World' Sequel Series Is Coming To Netflix

Bossip
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Lil Uzi Vert Harassment Lawsuit Officially Dismissed As His City Girl Girlfriend JT Deletes Her X Account

Bossip
Trending Stories
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
News

You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

Max B
10 Items
Pop Culture

The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

Max B
News

Max B Keeps His Head High In One Of His Final Jail Calls Before Release

Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys
News

Westside Gunn Hits WWE With A Stone Cold Stunner For Allegedly Kicking Him Out Of Monday Night RAW

Nicki Minaj
2 Items
News

Nicki Minaj’s Trump TikTok Love Has Fans Asking Is She Team MAGA Now??

NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Holds Election Night Event
News

Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Music Was Ja Rule’s “New York” – 50 Cent Mad

Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend
News

Adin Ross Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Abuse, Wack 100 Calls Him Racist

Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk
20 Items
News

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close