G Herbo ft. Wyclef Jean & Turbo The Great “Emergency,” Dave East “Pablo” & More | Daily Visuals 11.11.25

As Donald Trump and his chaotic administration continue to unleash ICE agents to terrorize Black and Brown communities in the Windy City. The everyday struggle in the hood is still very much an issue, and G Herbo calls on a music legend to help him address it for his latest offering.

Linking up with Wyclef Jean for his visuals to “Emergency,” G Herbo and Clef show us how easy things can go left out on the streets of Chiraq even when police are called onto the scene of a tragedy as it’s every man for himself when survival and/or money is involved and residents are trying to make it through the day one way or another. Dope to see Wyclef back out on the rap scene in 2025.

From Chicago to New York, Dave East seems to be enjoying the life he’s created for himself, and in his clip to “Pablo,” the Harlem representative rolls out into the city in a big boy truck while breaking bread with his day-ones and flaunting the big-faced Benjis that he’s been earning ever since he stepped into the booth.

Check out the rest of today’s drops, including work from Thelonious featuring Conway The Machine, Cassie Veggies, and more.

G HERBO FT. WYCLEF JEAN & TURBO THE GREAT – “EMERGENCY”

DAVE EAST – “PABLO”

THELONIOUS FT. CONWAY THE MACHINE – “PRIMEMAGIC”

CASSIE VEGGIES – “BACK AGAIN”

IAMCOMPTON FT. ERIC BELLINGER – “NICE TO MEET YOU”

YUNG BREDDA – “INCH BY INCH”

LIL DANN – “JOHN GOTTI”

POPCAAN – “IMMORTAL LIFE”

—

Photo: Getty