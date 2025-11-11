Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Antonio Brown Pleads Not Guilty In Shocking Shooting Case

“I Was Jumped!” Antonio Brown Pleads Not Guilty In Attempted Murder Case

The former NFL star says he was defending himself after a wild brawl was caught on camera outside a celebrity boxing event — but prosecutors call it attempted murder.

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Super Bowl LV
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Antonio Brown, who is facing a second-degree attempted murder charge, had his lawyer enter a not guilty plea on his behalf as Brown is still in New Jersey after being extradited from the United Arab Emirates. 

Brown was arrested and returned to the United States last week. It’s unclear why or how long Brown will be detained in New Jersey and when he will be sent to South Florida to stand trial, Yahoo Sports reports.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred after a celebrity boxing event earlier this year. 

“The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior,” Brown’s lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, told TMZ. “Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself from an individual who had previously committed criminal acts against him. It’s a privilege to represent him, and I am determined to ensure that justice is served.”

Footage of the reported incident was promptly shared on social media. The video appears to show Brown leaving the event when he is approached by several men. A melee ensues, and moments later, gunshots can be heard as the crowd scatters. 

Police initially detained Brown, but he was released. Shortly after his release, Brown took to social media to claim that the alleged incident was “self-defense.”  

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” he wrote on his X account. “Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council [sic] and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.”

Witnesses claimed that Brown was the shooter during the incident. Police did not find a weapon on Brown when they arrived. A man, who was reportedly punched by Brown, claimed that the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver “began to run toward him with a firearm” and opened fire twice, Yahoo Sports reports. 

An arrest warrant was issued for Brown in June. If convicted, Brown faces up to 15 years in prison.

See social media’s ongoing reaction to the arrest below.

“I Was Jumped!” Antonio Brown Pleads Not Guilty In Attempted Murder Case was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 28, 2025

WELP! Kombative Kim K 'Pathological Liar' Lambasts Psychics Who Said She'd Pass The Bar Exam--'All F**** Full Of S***!'

Bossip
Super Bowl LV

“I Was Jumped!” Antonio Brown Pleads Not Guilty In Attempted Murder Case

Cassius Life
The Boy Is Mine

Beyoncé Sweetly Supports Kelly Rowland During The 'Boy Is Mine Tour'; Rihanna RIHsurfaces Backstage With Brandy & Monica

Bossip
Pittsburgh Steelers v Los Angeles Chargers - NFL 2025

Highs And Lows: The Biggest Winners (& Losers) Of NFL Season Week 10 And The Importance Of Adjusting

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys
News

Westside Gunn Hits WWE With A Stone Cold Stunner For Allegedly Kicking Him Out Of Monday Night RAW

Max B
10 Items
Pop Culture

The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

Max B
News

Max B Keeps His Head High In One Of His Final Jail Calls Before Release

Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk
20 Items
News

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Nicki Minaj
2 Items
News

Nicki Minaj’s Trump TikTok Love Has Fans Asking Is She Team MAGA Now??

Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend
News

Adin Ross Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Abuse, Wack 100 Calls Him Racist

Kate Spade New York & NYLON to Host "Holiday Duo-ets" Celebration
Cardi B

Ice Spice Drops ‘Pretty Privilege’, Fans Claim She’s Sneak Dissing Cardi B

2012 Essence Music Festival - Day 1
News

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close