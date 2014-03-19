Lil Boosie Concert Scam Tricks Dallas & Detroit Promoters Out Of $25K Each

The news of Lil Boosie’s release from prison is still excitedly sweeping the Hip-Hop world to the point where scam artists have schemed and come up big on a few unsuspecting concert promoters that thought they could book the Louisiana rapper for a comeback show.

TMZ is reporting that there have been two instances in Dallas and one in Detroit where thirsty promoters were instructed to wire $25K to someone pretending to be Lil Boosie’s brother, TQ only to come up with no show, and no dough.

We spoke to several of the alleged victims — two in Dallas and one in Detroit — and each of them claim the scam cost them $25,000. Here’s how it happened — one of the alleged victims LaToya Thompson tells us, she came across a Boosie booking flier on Instagram recently and called the phone number. She says she was eventually put in touch with a man claiming to be Boosie’s brother TQ. LaToya tells us, “TQ” instructed her to wire him $25,000 to book Boosie for a concert in April — and as soon as the money went through last week, “TQ” went AWOL. The two other alleged victims tell the same story — one says he had booked Boosie for an appearance last week, and the rapper never showed. He says “TQ” also never responded to his phone calls. LaToya sent us the contract — which lists a Giovany Productions as the company behind the bookings. We tried to get in touch with someone at Giovany but the phone numbers didn’t work.

Boosie is claiming innocence because Giovany Productions never got the greenlight to book him. TQ–the real one, is said to be filing a police report against the thieves for imitating his likeness as well.

This struggle is definitely teetering along the lines of apocalyptic levels but still pales in comparison to all four of Boosie’s baby mamas shopping themselves (and their dignity) to networks for a reality show.

—

Photo: Instagram/Official Boosie, ExclusiveAccess.net