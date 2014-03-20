Future – “Good Morning” [LISTEN]

Future took the liberty of premiering a new track called “Good Morning” during his set at SPIN‘s South By Southwest showcase. Less than week later, Hot 107.9’s Durtty Boyz in Atlanta spun the CDQ version of the record for your listening pleasure.

This leftover cut from Future’s upcoming Honest LP is very much inspired by Beyoncé’s hit, “Drunk In Love” (he previously did a remix). Sans a major feature his spouse [to be], the ATLien recaptured the mood of the original down to the singer’s cadence. “Drunk In Love” producer and YMCMB affiliate, Detail, created the record as well.

After some album delays, it’s good to see that Future is finally ready to debut his sophomore release. In fact, he has potential hits in street singles, “Move That Dope” and “Covered In Money.”

Stream a song that’s a bit softer in “Good Morning” below.

[via Xclusives Zone]

—

Photo: Instagram